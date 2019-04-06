English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BITSAT 2019: Test City Allotment List Available Now, Slot Booking to End on April 8
The slot booking is starting from April 05, 2019. The candidates will be allowed to book their BITSAT slots until April 08, 2019.
A file photo of BITS Pilani campus in Rajathan. (Picture Courtesy: BITS, Pilani)
BITSAT 2019 | Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani is allotting the exam city to the registered candidates for BITSAT 2019 from Wednesday, April 03, 2019. The candidates can check their allotted test city to appear for the exam on the official website of BITSAT 2019 - www.bitsadmission.com.
The candidates need to book the BITSAT 2019 slot like exam date, centre and time on that particular city that they are allotted.
How to check BITSAT 2019 test city:
1. Visit the official website of BITSAT - www.bitsadmission.com
2. Open the BITSAT 2019 admission portal
3. Login using your application number and password
4. The allotted centre will be displayed on your screen
The slot booking is starting from April 05, 2019. The candidates will be allowed to book their BITSAT slots until April 08, 2019.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
