English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bitten by Ants, Left to Die: Two-Day-Old Girl Found in a Bush in Tripura
The baby was admitted to a hospital and is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit. Her condition is stable.
Representative image. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Pixelistanbul/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Agartala: A two-day-old abandoned girl, covered with ant bites, was recovered from a bush in Sipahijala district about 30 km from Agartala in Tripura, the police said on Friday.
The incident occurred at Amarendranagar in the district on Thursday, they said. "A villager, identified as Bodholokkhi Debbarma, heard the cry of a baby from inside a bush and she immediately informed us. We took the baby to the nearby Bishramganja hospital last evening and the hospital authority shifted her to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital at Agartala after preliminary treatment," said Pannalal Saha, Officer in-charge of Bishramganja Police station.
The newborn had innumerable ant bites on her body, Saha said. The baby was admitted to IGM hospital and is being treated in Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, police said. No has been arrested so far and an investigation is on, the police officer said.
When contacted, Bipul Kanti Majumder, Central Coordinator of Childline India, a project of Ministry of Women and Child Development said, "Her condition is stable. The hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit informed that the baby is suffering from infection and her face, including her eyes, were affected due to ant bites".
Majumder said after her recovery, the baby would be placed before the state Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation.
The incident occurred at Amarendranagar in the district on Thursday, they said. "A villager, identified as Bodholokkhi Debbarma, heard the cry of a baby from inside a bush and she immediately informed us. We took the baby to the nearby Bishramganja hospital last evening and the hospital authority shifted her to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital at Agartala after preliminary treatment," said Pannalal Saha, Officer in-charge of Bishramganja Police station.
The newborn had innumerable ant bites on her body, Saha said. The baby was admitted to IGM hospital and is being treated in Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, police said. No has been arrested so far and an investigation is on, the police officer said.
When contacted, Bipul Kanti Majumder, Central Coordinator of Childline India, a project of Ministry of Women and Child Development said, "Her condition is stable. The hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit informed that the baby is suffering from infection and her face, including her eyes, were affected due to ant bites".
Majumder said after her recovery, the baby would be placed before the state Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation.
| Edited by: Divya Kapoor
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Baazaar Movie Review: There is a Wolf Who Loves Melodrama More than Anything Else
- Halloween Review: Jamie Lee Curtis' Final Face-Off With Masked Psycho Michael Myers is Terrifying
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- WhatsApp Stickers Now Rolling Out For Android And iPhone: Here is How to Download
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...