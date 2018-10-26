Bitten by Ants, Left to Die: Two-Day-Old Girl Found in a Bush in Tripura

A two-day-old abandoned girl, covered with ant bites, was recovered from a bush in Sipahijala district about 30 km from Agartala in Tripura, the police said on Friday.The incident occurred at Amarendranagar in the district on Thursday, they said. "A villager, identified as Bodholokkhi Debbarma, heard the cry of a baby from inside a bush and she immediately informed us. We took the baby to the nearby Bishramganja hospital last evening and the hospital authority shifted her to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) hospital at Agartala after preliminary treatment," said Pannalal Saha, Officer in-charge of Bishramganja Police station.The newborn had innumerable ant bites on her body, Saha said. The baby was admitted to IGM hospital and is being treated in Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, police said. No has been arrested so far and an investigation is on, the police officer said.When contacted, Bipul Kanti Majumder, Central Coordinator of Childline India, a project of Ministry of Women and Child Development said, "Her condition is stable. The hospital's neo-natal intensive care unit informed that the baby is suffering from infection and her face, including her eyes, were affected due to ant bites".Majumder said after her recovery, the baby would be placed before the state Child Welfare Committee for rehabilitation.