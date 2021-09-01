BJD Stage Protests Near Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar Over Short Supply Of Fertilizers by Centre

Concerned over the fertiliser scarcity in State, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) protested at different places alleging a short supply of urea by the Centre.

The BJD leaders and workers of Biju Krushaka Janata Dal staged a protest in Bhubaneswar and also different districts on Wednesday. Protesting near Rajbhawan, the Biju Krushak Janata Dal alleged that as per the action plan, the Union government is not taking necessary steps to provide fertilisers, so farmers are facing lots of problems for agricultural activities during the Kharif season.

Party leaders demanded an immediate supply of fertiliser for the crop. The BJD said the party will raise its voice in the interest of farmers. They presented a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor of Odisha for supplying the fertiliser immediately. As per the action plan, the Union government has assured to provide 4,50,000 metric tonnes of urea, 2,00,000 metric tonnes DAP, 1,00,000 metric tonnes MOP and 1,00,00 tonnes of complex fertiliser to the State. But the State has received 3,10,000 metric tonnes of urea, 1,85,000 metric tonnes DAP, 85,000 metric tonnes MOP and 1,82,000 complex fertilisers. So farmers are facing problems with agricultural activities.

BJD General Secretary Sanjay Dasbarma said, “This year, farmers across Odisha have cultivated 61.96 lakh hectares of land. The Centre along with the State government had agreed upon an action plan for ensuring an adequate supply of urea to the farmers. There is a time parameter for supplying urea and DAP to the farmers but the Centre has failed to deliver the same. It is a matter of concern and unfortunate that the Centre is not working according to the agreed action plan and has miserably failed to provide fertilisers to them. We will intensify the agitation for the interest of State’s farmers."

BJD’s senior leader and Member of the Rajya Sabha Prasanna Acharya said that farmers are suffering due to the negligence of the Union government.

Responding to the BJD’s allegation Golak Mohapatra, BJP Spokesperson said, “The Union government has been providing adequate fertiliser to Odisha. The State has received 3.64 lakh MT urea against the requirement of 3.10 lakh MT. Similarly, 1.86 Lakh MT DAP has received against the requirement of 1.72 lakh MT and 96,000 MT MOP has been received against the requirement of 85,000 MT. All these data are available on the website, so BJD should respond on it."

Raising the issue, Congress Spokesperson Rajanikant Mohanty said: “Farmers are suffering instead of playing blame game both Union and State governments should take appropriate steps for the interest of farmers."

Earlier Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over the short supply of fertilisers to the State.

“The farmers in the State have suffered severe crop loss due to recent YAAS and several cyclonic storms during the previous years. Therefore, to optimise their production the supply of the most critical input i.e. fertiliser should be as per requirement,” he wrote to Mandaviya.

A delegation of BJD MPs met the Union Minister in New Delhi and handed over a memorandum demanding a supply of fertilisers. The MPs requested Mandaviya for his intervention for ensuring that the farmers of Odisha are provided with the required amount of fertilisers as per the monthly allocation during the ongoing Kharif season.

