BJP Accuses KCR Govt of Indulging in Nizam’s Politics Over Hindu Seer’s 6-Month Banishment

The BJP on Thursday accused the TRS-led Telangana government of being "insensitive" towards Hindu saints and indulging in "Nizam's legacy politics" in the wake of the externment of Swami Paripoornanda.The head of Sri Peetham of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh was externed from Hyderabad city on Wednesday for six months under the Telangana Prevention of Anti-Social and Hazardous Activities Act for allegedly making provocative statements.The seer had been placed under house arrest here since July 9, ahead of his proposed 'Dharmagraha Yatra' in protest against some recent statements and campaigns in social media and electronic media against Hindu deities."It is completely a decision without any logic and it is completely arbitrary. It shows the insensitivity towards Hindu saints," BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao told PTI on Thursday, condemning the externment move."...this government is interested in creating a kind of Nizam's legacy politics. Other than that, there is no convincing logic (for the externment)," he added.Rao earlier said on Twitter that the externment decision was an insult to Hindus and intended to disturb "the social harmony"."This politically motivated decision is an assault on the human rights of the entire Hindu community", he said. According to police, the externment orders were issued over the seer's alleged provocative statements made at different events and meetings in various parts of the state.Swami Paripoornanda had recently demanded arrest of Telugu actor and movie critic Kathi Mahesh over his alleged statements against Hindu deities and said the latter "hurt" the sentiments of the Hindus.However, permission for organising counter protest and agitation programmes against Mahesh's statements was not permitted by police in any part of the state.On July 9, Mahesh, also a filmmaker and booked by police for allegedly making statements "disrespecting" Hindu deities, was externed from here for six months.