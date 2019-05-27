English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Activist Shot Dead in Bhatpara as Post-Poll Violence Continues to Keep Bengal on Edge
The victim, identified as Chandan Sau, was shot at close range by four men who came on two motorbikes and obstructed his path when he was returning home.
Kolkata: A 36-year-old BJP activist was shot dead in Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district on Sunday night, a day after post-poll clashes erupted across West Bengal.
As per initial information, the victim, identified as Chandan Sau of Choushotti Pally locality, was shot at close range by four men who came on two motorbikes and obstructed Sau’s path when he was returning home at 10:30pm.
Sau was rushed to the Bhatpara state general hospital where he was declared brought dead.
The assailants are yet to be identified.
Bengal has witnessed large-scale violence, in which one person was killed, as a face-off brews between the ruling Trinamool Congress and a surging BJP after the Lok Sabha results were declared.
The Barrackpore incident is also the second such attack on a BJP worker in as many days. On Saturday, a close aide of newly-elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani was shot dead by two unidentified men around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters.
