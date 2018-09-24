BJP-affiliated Lawyer Moves Court Against Digvijaya Singh in Vyapam Case, Accuses Cong of Presenting 'Forged Evidence'

Days after AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh moved court against Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in connection with the Vyapam scam, a lawyer has now approached the court with a petition seeking action against Singh and others for presenting ‘forged evidence’ to mislead investigation agencies.Advocate Santosh Sharma, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s legal cell, said he filed the petition in his personal capacity after seeing Congress leaders producing forged evidence in court.“Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Vyapam whistleblower Prashant Pandey conspired with the intent of misleading and manipulating investigation and to divert the line of investigation by creating forged Excel sheet and cooking up a story,” he said.He further accused the Congress leaders and the whistleblower of concocting a story according to which Pandey, while assisting the STF in its probe, accessed an Excel sheet that he then saved in a pen drive.Narrating the sequence of events, Sharma said the Congress leaders first approached the SIT, which was formed by the high court. The SIT, he said, had found the evidence submitted by the Congress leaders and Pandey to be concocted. Sharma added that the CBI, on being directed by the Supreme Court, looked into the evidence and hard disk seized by the Special Task Force and found it to be true.Sharma said he had not sought the BJP's permission before filing the petition and alleged that the Congress was repeatedly dragging the chief minister into the issue to hide the real culprits behind the scam who have links with Congress leaders.Before approaching the court, the lawyer said he had complained to Shaymla Hills police station and CBI but no action was taken.Digvijaya Singh, in his petition submitted to the Bhopal court, had claimed that the hard disk seized by the STF was tampered with and said an Excel sheet in the disk, mentioning the word ‘CM’ 48 times, was deleted by the police. He had told the court he was submitting the original hard disk with his petition which was filed on September 19.