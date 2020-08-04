BJP-affiliated Panch Shot at by Militants in Kulgam, Injured

Militants on Tuesday shot at and injured a panch affiliated to the BJP in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Arif Ahmad Shah was shot at in Akhran area of Kulgam district around 9.30pm, a police official said.
Shah was rushed to a hospital at Qazigund where his condition is stated to be stable, he said.
