1-MIN READ

BJP-affiliated Panch Shot at by Militants in Kulgam, Injured

Representative image.

Panch Arif Ahmad Shah was rushed to a hospital at Qazigund where his condition is stated to be stable, a police official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 10:50 PM IST
Militants on Tuesday shot at and injured a panch affiliated to the BJP in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Arif Ahmad Shah was shot at in Akhran area of Kulgam district around 9.30pm, a police official said.

Shah was rushed to a hospital at Qazigund where his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

