BJP Alleges Farmers' Protests on Delhi Borders Delaying Oxygen Tankers

A day after the oxygen supply at an outer Delhi hospital reached critical level, BJP has alleged that the delay in oxygen supply was caused due to traffic disruptions as a result of farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the protestors of “blocking” the highways leading to delay in oxygen supply.

“Delhi is choking for oxygen because national highways leading to the city have been blocked by Andolan-Jeevis, leading to suppliers losing precious time. Kejriwal has been feeding these protests with an eye on Punjab elections next year,” Amit Malviya said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The accusation comes as the level of oxygen at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute at Delhi’s Paschim Vihar reached a critical level due to delay in supply through two oxygen containers stuck in traffic jams at Noida and Faridabad borders.

Malviya also added “Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t care” even though Delhi is suffering.

Delhi Police then provided green corridors to the vehicle after which they were immediately escorted to the hospital. The green corridor prevented a crisis at the outer Delhi hospital, where at least 235 Covid-19 patients were undergoing treatment amid depleting oxygen supply.

The hospital informed that one of the tankers carrying 14,000 litre of oxygen that was supposed to be brought from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida was stuck near the border due to Covid-related restrictions and another one carrying 5,500 litres of oxygen which was to come from Faridabad, was stuck on the Delhi-Faridabad border, a report in The Hindu said.

