CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#KK#Movies#HardikPatel#Modi@8
Home » News » India » BJP Always Supported Formation of Telangana, Says Amit Shah
1-MIN READ

BJP Always Supported Formation of Telangana, Says Amit Shah

Telangana has always been in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart but unfortunately, we did not receive a lot of support from the state, Shah was quoted saying (File photo/News18)

Telangana has always been in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's heart but unfortunately, we did not receive a lot of support from the state, Shah was quoted saying (File photo/News18)

Speaking at an event to celebrate Telangana State Formation Day here, he said the carving of Telangana was done in such a way that it has led to bitterness

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the Narendra Modi government has never meted out step-motherly treatment to any state and his party has always supported the formation of Telangana. Speaking at an event to celebrate Telangana State Formation Day here, he said the carving of Telangana was done in such a way that it has led to bitterness.

Rs 252202 crore has been spent by the central government in Telangana over the last eight years, he said. “We sent money under various heads. Telangana has always been in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heart but unfortunately, we did not receive a lot of support from the state,” said Shah.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:June 02, 2022, 22:35 IST