Amit Shah, Sitharaman, Rijiju on BJP Central Observers List as Party Preps to Form Govt in 4 States After Holi

The BJP on Monday appointed central observers as it prepares to form governments in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, where assembly elections have just concluded. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Jharkhand CM and the party’s national vice-president Raghuvar Das were appointed observers for UP, while Defence minister Rajnath Singh and senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi have been given the change of Uttarakhand.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju were appointed observers for Manipur, while for Goa, the party picked Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and MoS, Animal Husbandry, L Murugan.

In Manipur, the newly-elected MLAs have taken an oath today, while in Goa, the swearing-in will take place on Tuesday, but there’s no clarity yet on the chief minister’s face of these states. Likewise, in Uttarakhand, there’s no official word on the CM’s face so far. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had lost the Uttarakhand battle despite BJP sweeping the election, while in Goa, there are several candidates vying for the top job.

Meanwhile, Goa BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said today that the new government in the state will be sworn in after Holi, which falls on March 18, along with the three other states. “Swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Goa would be conducted post-Holi celebrations along with the other three states where BJP has won a majority," Tanavade told reporters.

He, however, didn’t specify the exact date of the swearing-in ceremony. Tanavade also rubbished rumours about differences within the party unit over the leadership issue. There are no differences. The Central leadership will decide on the leadership, he said, when asked who will become the next chief minister of the coastal state.

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath, who was in the national capital for the last two days, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday over the formation of his new cabinet.

The BJP on Tuesday has convened a parliamentary party meeting at 9:30 am and asked all its MPs to be present.

(With PTI inputs)

