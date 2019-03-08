LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BJP Appoints Jay Panda as Party's Vice President, Spokesperson With Eye on Odisha Tally

BJP president Amit Shah's decision to give him an important organisational responsibility signals the importance the party has given him.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Appoints Jay Panda as Party's Vice President, Spokesperson With Eye on Odisha Tally
'Jay' Panda was welcomed by BJP chief Amit Shah on March 4, 2019.
Loading...
New Delhi: Odisha leader Baijayant Jay Panda, who joined the BJP last week, was Friday appointed the party's vice president and spokesperson.

BJP president Amit Shah's decision to give him an important organisational responsibility signals the importance the party has given him as it looks to improve its tally in the eastern state during the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Panda, who owns an Odisha-based media group, had quit the Biju Janata Dal last year and also resigned from his Lok Sabha membership following his suspension from the regional party headed by state's Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Assembly polls in the state will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP had won only one of its 21 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 but is hopeful of putting up a much better show there after it emerged as the main challenger to the BJD in the local polls.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram