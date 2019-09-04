Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BJP Arunachal MP Claims Chinese Intrusion, Indian Army Denies Claim

Tapir Gao claimed Chinese troops made an incursion into the Indian territory last month and built a bridge over Kiomru Nullah in Chaglagam circle.

PTI

Updated:September 4, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP Arunachal MP Claims Chinese Intrusion, Indian Army Denies Claim
Representational image.
Loading...

Itanagar: The Chinese Army intruded into Arunachal Pradesh's remote Anjaw district and constructed a bridge over a stream, the local BJP MP alleged on Wednesday. Tapir Gao claimed Chinese troops made an incursion into the Indian territory last month and built a bridge over Kiomru Nullah in Chaglagam circle.

However, the Indian Army denied such claims and said that there has been no such incursion. "It is reiterated that there is no permanent presence of either Chinese soldiers or civilians in the area and surveillance is maintained by our troops. Being an area of differing claims, troops routinely from either side patrol the area. In addition, civilian hunters and herb collectors also frequent here during summer months," the Army said in a statement.

Some local youths noticed the bridge on Tuesday. "The area is approximately 25 km northeast of Chaglagam and is very much inside the Indian territory," Gao said. No official of the Indian Army or civilian administration in Arunachal Pradesh was immediately available for comments.

In October last year, an Indian Army patrol had come across Chinese troops in the area, Gao claimed. "As a representative of the state, I have requested the Centre for development of infrastructure along the Sino-Indo border in Arunachal Pradesh like construction of a road between Hayuliang, the district headquarters of Anjaw, and Chaglagam and beyond," Gao told journalists.

He said it was necessary to stop such incidents. The condition of the road between Hayuliang and Chaglagam is very poor and virtually no road exists beyond that point, he said.

India and China share a nearly 4,000-km border, which is not clearly demarcated, leading to incursions by the two sides into each other's territory. China claims Arunachal Pradesh is part of south Tibet, which it took over in 1950.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram