BJP Arunachal MP Claims Chinese Intrusion, Indian Army Denies Claim

Itanagar: The Chinese Army intruded into Arunachal Pradesh's remote Anjaw district and constructed a bridge over a stream, the local BJP MP alleged on Wednesday. Tapir Gao claimed Chinese troops made an incursion into the Indian territory last month and built a bridge over Kiomru Nullah in Chaglagam circle.

However, the Indian Army denied such claims and said that there has been no such incursion. "It is reiterated that there is no permanent presence of either Chinese soldiers or civilians in the area and surveillance is maintained by our troops. Being an area of differing claims, troops routinely from either side patrol the area. In addition, civilian hunters and herb collectors also frequent here during summer months," the Army said in a statement.

Some local youths noticed the bridge on Tuesday. "The area is approximately 25 km northeast of Chaglagam and is very much inside the Indian territory," Gao said. No official of the Indian Army or civilian administration in Arunachal Pradesh was immediately available for comments.

In October last year, an Indian Army patrol had come across Chinese troops in the area, Gao claimed. "As a representative of the state, I have requested the Centre for development of infrastructure along the Sino-Indo border in Arunachal Pradesh like construction of a road between Hayuliang, the district headquarters of Anjaw, and Chaglagam and beyond," Gao told journalists.

He said it was necessary to stop such incidents. The condition of the road between Hayuliang and Chaglagam is very poor and virtually no road exists beyond that point, he said.

India and China share a nearly 4,000-km border, which is not clearly demarcated, leading to incursions by the two sides into each other's territory. China claims Arunachal Pradesh is part of south Tibet, which it took over in 1950.

