BJP asks Maharashtra Govt to Resume Mumbai Local Trains or Pay Rs 5,000 as Allowance to Individuals

The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to allow general public to travel in local trains in Mumbai and its suburbs or provide travel allowance of Rs. 5,000 every month. State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should allow people of all categories to travel in local trains or provide Rs 5,000 allowance every month to each individual.” He also urged state government to restore the frequency of all local trains for the convenient of the passengers.

Local trains are Mumbai’s lifeline, carrying 70 lakh passengers daily. It was shut in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. According to state health department on Sunday, Mumbai reported 558 fresh cases during the day and 15 deaths, taking the count of infections to 7,27,694 and the toll to 15,627.

BJP will launch protest if fully vaccinated people not allowed to board mumbai local trains: Darekar

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar said the saffron party will launch protests if the state government doesn’t allow people who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

Speaking to reporters in Dombivali township in Thane district, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council said residents of Thane, Karjat and Kasara need to travel to their work places in Mumbai but they couldn’t due to the present restrictions on the train travel.

“I will take up this issue with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. If children are allowed to attend schools in California, then what stops this government from allowing the people to travel in trains?" he questioned. Darekar also said he will speak to Railway Minister in this regard.

“If no decision is taken, the BJP will launch an agitation including ‘Rail Roko’," he added. When asked if BJP MLA Nitesh Rane’s remarks that they would tie up with anybody for development meant the BJP and Shiv Sena will come together again, Darekar said politics and parties are meant to ensure development for the people. “If for the sake of development, like-minded people from different parties come together, then more than our ego development matters," he said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here