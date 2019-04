BJP Attacks Sam Pitroda for Using 'Monkey' Analogy to Describe Connectivity Use in India

If you are reading this message on a smart phone, then be assured that Rahul Gandhi’s guru Sam Pitroda thinks you are a ‘monkey’. Will monkeys vote for them?



Pitroda has not just run down India’s massively successful telecom revolution but also questioned our right to express. pic.twitter.com/CfkZ0meIoy — Chowkidar Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 6, 2019

Rahul Gandhi's advisor Sam Pitroda insults our army, humiliates middle class and calls Indians “monkeys”. If Guru thinks like that, his disciple will also follow his footsteps. Would anyone want such dynasts to govern us? pic.twitter.com/4DWgNJhtvB — Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 6, 2019

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday hit out at the Congress after its party leader Sam Pitroda was seen in a video describing Indians as “monkeys” who did not know how to make proper use of mobile phones.“India is not using connectivity effectively. But you know it is world over today, this is a new toy. So, all of a sudden, to every monkey you have given a new toy and they are fiddling with it. They don't know what to do with it yet. I think it will take 5-10 years to figure out that you can do a lot more with it than you are doing it. Today, it is entertainment, you know, gossip, lies. Lies get amplified on social media,” Pitroda reportedly said.BJP's national information and technology head Amit Malviya took to Twitter to criticise Pitroda’s comments. “If you are reading this message on a smart phone, then be assured that Rahul Gandhi’s guru Sam Pitroda thinks you are a ‘monkey’. Will monkeys vote for them?” Malviya said.Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said Pitroda insulted Indians by calling them “monkeys”.“If Guru thinks like that, his disciple will also follow his footsteps. Would anyone want such dynasts to govern us?” Goyal said, referring to Rahul Gandhi.Speaking to reporters at the Mumbai Press Club on Saturday, Pitroda also said that Indians living outside the country are more concerned about their traditions and this "connects" them to the BJP. "You have a whole new generation in USA that get paid millions of dollars in salary. When I went to Chicago, there were 500 people of Indian-origin and today this number has gone up to 300,000," he said."There was no temple in 1965 and today you can find 30 temples in Chicago. What do these people do there? They pray and (perform) havan and puja. They are more concerned about preserving their traditions and that connects them to the BJP and (PM Narendra) Modi," he said.Last month, Pitroda had landed himself in controversy by claiming that all of Pakistan could not be blamed for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the suicide bombing in February this year. Speaking on the terror attack which killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, Pitroda had said, "Don't know much about attacks. It happens all the time. Attack happened in Mumbai also, we could have then reacted and just sent our planes but that is not right approach. According to me that's not how you deal with world."Pitroda’s comments were criticised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as several other BJP leaders.On the flak he faced for seeking more information about the Balakot air-strike conducted by the Indian Air Force, Pitroda on Saturday said the statement was made in his personal capacity and would not hurt the Congress.