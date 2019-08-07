BJP Bachelors Can Now Marry White-Skinned Kashmiri Women, Says MLA After Article 370 Move

Lucknow: A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district stated that party workers were excited over the scrapping of Article 370 as it would now enable them to marry ‘gori’ (fair) Kashmiri girls.

Vikram Saini made this misogynistic statement as he explained the benefits of the government’s move to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. He said bachelors in BJP were now welcome to go to Kashmir, buy plots of land and get married.

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, the lawmaker from Khatauli can be seen saying, “The workers are very excited and those who are bachelors, they can get married there. There is no issue now. Earlier, there was a lot of atrocities on women.”

“If a woman from Kashmir got married to a man from Uttar Pradesh, her citizenship would be revoked. There was different citizenship for India and Kashmir,” Saini said addressing the crowd in Hindi.

“The Muslim workers should celebrate here. Get married there to a fair Kashmiri girl. There should be celebrations. Everyone should celebrate - be it Hindu or Muslims. This is something the entire country should be celebrating,” he added.

Later, asked about his statement, the MLA said that he had said nothing objectionable.

“Now anyone can get married to a Kashmiri girl without any issue. That is all I said and it is the truth. This is freedom for the people of Kashmir. That is why we organised the event on Tuesday. Now, Kashmiris have attained freedom,” Saini added.

