BJP Behind Killing of 2 Students in Clashes, They're Looking for Political Mileage Now: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was behind the killing of the two students in North Dinajpur district and is now trying to derive political mileage out of the issue by calling a bandh.She blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to disturb peace during its 12-hour shutdown and praised the state administration for "foiling attempts" to disrupt normal life in Bengal.Banerjee, who is in Italy's Milan on an official tour, termed the shutdown as a "complete failure" as the people of Bengal have rejected the "culture of shutdown and bandhs".She asked police to act as per the law passed by the state Assembly which empowers the administration to seek compensation from political parties for losses and damages during political agitation or shutdown.Attacking the BJP, she said, "They themselves (BJP) have killed two students and now are trying to derive political benefits from it. Why are they mum on farmers' suicides in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan? Why are they mum on the encounter killings in Uttar Pardesh?""If you are in politics then you have some responsibility towards the society. Being in politics doesn't mean that you can go scott free by unleashing violence," she said.The chief minister claimed the attendance in government offices, schools is more than 95 per cent. The normal life has not at all been affected in the state."We are very much opposed to this culture of shutdown and bandh. This culture has ruined Bengal for the last so many years. Now BJP too is trying to follow this disruptive politics," she said.The government will not tolerate hooliganism and torching of government and private property. "Who will pay for the buses that was torched today? We will ask the police to act as per law passed by the assembly where we will seek compensation from those who are responsible for this violence," she said.The bandh has been called by the BJP to protest the killing of two students in a clash with the police in North Dinajpur district on September 20 over recruitment of teachers at Daribhita High School in Islampur area.Incidents of violence were reported from some West Bengal districts when BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters clashed during the 12-hour bandh called by the saffron party.Three state-run buses were set on fire and stones were pelted at vehicles in Islampur where the two students were killed.