BJP Bypoll Candidate Under CID Scanner for Committing Property Fraud Against Freedom Fighter

Kolkata: The BJP’s bypoll candidate from Kharagpur Sadar in West Bengal, Prem Chandra Jha, has come under the CID scanner in connection with a property fraud case in the West Midnapore district.

Sukanta Bera, great grandson of freedom fighter Sanatan Bera and resident of Taljuli in Kharagpur, is the complainant in the case. He has accused the BJP leader of wrongfully taking possession of his property.

“A few months ago, I came to know that Prem Chandra Jha took control of (nearly two acres of) my land through fraudulent means. He sold the property to Kolkata-based real estate developers. We lodged a complaint against him in the local police station and my father Joggeswar Bera wrote a letter in Bangla to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to intervene in the matter,” Bera told News18.

Bera said in In July, he received a letter from the Prime Minister’s Office, asking the West Bengal chief secretary to look in to the matter. “Later, on the court’s instruction, the matter was taken over by the state CID. Presently, the case is under investigation under the court’s supervision. We would like to thank our Prime Minister for his prompt action,” he said.

Jha could not be reached for a comment.

It was learnt that when state BJP announced Jha’s name for the Kharagpur Sadar seat, a section of local party leaders had expressed their anger over his candidature.

The case filed against the NJP leader may have a negative impact on the party’s performance in this bypoll in the Kharagpur Sadar.

Pradip Sarkar, TMC candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar constituency, said, “I have heard about the land scam case against Prem Chandra Jha. He grabbed a piece of land which belonged to a freedom fighter. I don’t know much about the case. Law will take its own course”.

A rebel BJP leader from Kharagpur, Patnaik demanded a high-level probe against Jha to find out his source of income. “I only want that truth should come out before the general public of Kharagpur,” he said.

