Fear Grips Bihar's Begusarai After Mass Shooting That Killed 1, Injured 11; Bandh Called as Accused at Large

BJP has announced a bandh in Begusarai in Bihar to protest against a shootout that killed one and injured 11 others on Tuesday evening. Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is also the MP from the district, will visit Begusarai on Wednesday.

Two gunmen on a motorcycle went on a rampage in the district after they killed one and shot at 11 others at different spots in the city. The gunmen are yet to be identified and the reason behind the violence is not known.

Around 5 pm, the gunmen arrived on a motorcycle at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town and opened fire targetting shops in the busy area. Unable to grasp what had happened, panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving their shops open.

The assailants are said to have entered the district from Samastipur border.

Security Beefed Up

Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar said that police have put barricades across the cities to catch the assailants. The CCTV footage are being examined.

“We have formed 3 teams for investigation. The CCTV footage is being searched. Family members of the injured and deceased have blocked NH-28. According to the doctors, a pistol was used during the incident. The situation is under control,” Yogendra Kumar told reporters.

RJD Alleges Conspiracy

RJD has alleged that there seems to be a conspiracy behind the shooting to malign the Grand Alliance government’s image in Bihar.

BJP Attacks

BJP leader Giriraj Singh, on the other hand, said that when criminal become fearless then such incidents happen.

“CM (Nitish Kumar) says that this is public rule not jungle rule and the new definition for public rule for them is to let the criminals go. The criminals fearlessly fired at several people and travelled 30 km across 4 police station areas, but they weren’t caught by police. Chief minister should give answers, people are shot because of you,” Singh said.

Former state minister and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain rushed to the hospital and met the victims of the shootout.

11 Injured Under Treatment

The gunmen attacked common people across multiple locations including Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge and continued firing at people, indiscriminately, police said.

A 30-year-old man, Chandan Kumar, was killed and 11 others were critically injured in the mayhem, Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar told reporters.

Some of the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Begusarai, while some were sent to Patna for better treatment. Security has been beefed up in the district, and all the entry points have been barricaded after the incident.

Satya Veer Singh, DIG of Begusarai met the victims who were injured in shooting at the hospital in Begusarai.

