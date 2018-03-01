BJP Candidate for Gorakhpur By-elections Undergoes Surgery to Remove Brain Clotting

The BJP candidate for Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-elections Upendra Dutt Shukla had undergone surgery for removing a clot in the brain at Sanjay Gandhi Post Gradute Institute (SGPGI) in Lucknow. As per reports, the operation was successfully done by the doctors of Neuro Surgery department. Shukla was referred to SGPGI Lucknow from Gorakhpur two days ago. CM Yogi has already held public meetings on Monday and Tuesday in Gorakhpur to garner support for Upendra Dutt Shukla.Shukla is a well-known face among Brahmin voters and party’s regional president. It is said that his selection is an attempt to woo Brahmin voters. Shukla has been associated with the BJP for quite some time and even tried to contest the assembly elections, but could not get a ticket at that time.The Gorakhpur Parliamentary seat is considered to be a stronghold of Gorakhpeeth as late Mahant Avaidyanath was the district’s MP from 1989 to 1998. After him, Yogi Adityanath won the seat for five consecutive terms. While addressing a public gathering in Gorakhpur, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had even said that Gorakhpur by-elections can be termed as a ‘rehearsal’ of 2019.The Gorakhpur parliamentary seat went vacant after the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The BJP wants to retain the seat with good margin in order to send out a strong message to the opposition ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.BJP President Amit Shah will also campaign for the party candidate in the upcoming Gorakhpur by-elections. Apart from Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Om Mathur, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Sunil Bansal will also campaign.