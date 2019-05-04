Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BJP Candidate Injured in Road Accident in Bengal's Bongaon, Hospitalised

Shantanu Thakur was admitted to the Bongaon subdivisional hospital after suffering head injuries. He is reportedly stable.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BJP Candidate Injured in Road Accident in Bengal's Bongaon, Hospitalised
The accident took place when the BJP candidate's SUV rammed into a police car.
Loading...
New Delhi: BJP candidate from West Bengal’s Bongaon constituency on Saturday met with an accident on his way to a rally in Jagulia area of Kalyani. The accident took place when the sports utility vehicle (SUV), in which Thakur was travelling, collided with a police car.

"Shantanu Thakur suffered a head injury while on his way from Jagulia to Gaighata in North 24 Parganas after his car was hit by a police vehicle," state BJP Vice President Jay Prakash Majumdar was quoted by news agency IANS as saying.

Thakur has been admitted to the Bongaon subdivisional hospital. Two others in Thakur's car, including the driver of his vehicle, were also injured. The BJP leader’s condition is said to be stable.

Bongaon, which houses the headquarters of the Matua community, will head to the polls on Monday during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram