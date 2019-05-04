English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Candidate Injured in Road Accident in Bengal's Bongaon, Hospitalised
Shantanu Thakur was admitted to the Bongaon subdivisional hospital after suffering head injuries. He is reportedly stable.
The accident took place when the BJP candidate's SUV rammed into a police car.
New Delhi: BJP candidate from West Bengal’s Bongaon constituency on Saturday met with an accident on his way to a rally in Jagulia area of Kalyani. The accident took place when the sports utility vehicle (SUV), in which Thakur was travelling, collided with a police car.
"Shantanu Thakur suffered a head injury while on his way from Jagulia to Gaighata in North 24 Parganas after his car was hit by a police vehicle," state BJP Vice President Jay Prakash Majumdar was quoted by news agency IANS as saying.
Thakur has been admitted to the Bongaon subdivisional hospital. Two others in Thakur's car, including the driver of his vehicle, were also injured. The BJP leader’s condition is said to be stable.
Bongaon, which houses the headquarters of the Matua community, will head to the polls on Monday during the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.
(With inputs from agencies)
