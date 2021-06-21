BJP Carrying Out Malicious Propaganda Over Death of Man at Tikri Border, Says Farmers' Body

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the anti-farm law stir at three Delhi borders, Sunday accused the ruling BJP of carrying out a ”malicious propaganda” over the death of a man at Tikri border earlier this week, and also trying to ”malign” the image of the ”peaceful” agitation. In a statement, the SKM also claimed it was receiving the support of locals near the agitation sites, and asserted it will continue to oppose the entry of BJP leaders into villages in Haryana on the International Yoga Day on Monday. A 44-year-old man named Mukesh died of burn injuries at Tikri border after four men allegedly sprinkled some inflammable material over him and set him afire, the police had said last Thursday. In the statement, the SKM expressed ”deep concern” at the ”twist and malicious propaganda” being conducted by the RSS and BJP leaders over the June 17 ”suicide”.

According to the complaint lodged by Mukesh’s brother, the four men are part of the ongoing farmers’ agitation at the Tikri border. A murder case has been registered against four persons, the local police had said. The SKM leaders said in the statement that facts in this regard including the available videos were presented to the SP, Jhajjar on Friday. ”SKM leaders and SKM has demanded a fair enquiry into the incident. SKM has condemned the BJP leaders and its IT cell for blaming the farmers’ movement and trying to malign the image of ongoing peaceful farmers’ agitation,” said the umbrella organisation of farmers unions.

The farmers’ agitation at three Delhi border points against the Centre’s three farm laws passed last year is about to complete seven months. ”This was possible because of the abundant support being extended by local villagers at Kundli, Singhu, Palwal, Shahjahanpur, Tikri Border and Bahadurgarh and other places. The villagers and khaps in the local areas are supporting the protestors in as many ways as they can,” the statement claimed. The outfit has also decided to observe ’Hul Kranti Diwas’ on June 30 at all borders, extending its full support to the tribals of village Selegaar on the border of Sukma and Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here