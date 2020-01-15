Take the pledge to vote

BJP CEC Meet to Finalise Candidates for Delhi Assembly Elections on Thursday

The committee includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah besides other senior leaders of the party, and its meeting will also be attended by its Delhi unit leadership.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 9:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The BJP's central election committee will meet on Thursday to finalise the party's candidates for Delhi Assembly polls, sources said.

The committee includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah besides other senior leaders of the party, and its meeting will also be attended by its Delhi unit leadership.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had on Tuesday named all its candidates for the 70-member Delhi assembly polls, scheduled for February 8.

The BJP had won only three assembly seats in the previous assembly elections while AAP had won in 67.

The elections will have triangular contest with the Congress being the third major player as political watchers believe that the BJP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are likely to be the main rivals in most of the seats.

While Kejriwal is relying on populist schemes, like free electricity and water besides free ride for women in the government-run buses, besides his work to boost education and health infrastructure, the BJP is eying to oust him from power on the Modi government's decision to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies and planks like Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The saffron party has also accused the AAP government of failing to fulfil most of its promises and has tried to corner it over violence during anti-CAA protests in the city.

