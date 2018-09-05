BJP Chief Amit Shah to Kick-start MP Tour on Sep 12 as Part of Poll Campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will kick off his tour to Madhya Pradesh from Ujjain on September 12, where is scheduled to meet party workers at half a dozen districts in the next one month.Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also set to launch his campaign for the upcoming assembly elections from Bhopal on September 17. He will hold a road show and meet the party cadre.“Party president Amit Shah ji would reach Ujjain and seek blessings at the Mahakal Temple on September 12,” senior party leader Prabhat Jha said, adding that Shah would hold meetings with the party workers in Gwalior, Rewa and Shahdol on September 15, 19 and 30 respectively.Continuing with his hectic meetings, Shah is scheduled to meet party workers and leaders in Jabalpur, Sagar and Indore on September 2, 3 and 6.After visiting the Mahakal Temple, Shah is expected to address a convention in Jaora in Ratlam district. The BJP president’s visit holds prominence not only for the election preparations but also carries crucial importance ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhopal on September 25 where he is expected to address a mega convention of party workers, dubbed as Karyakarta Mahakumbh, on the birth anniversary of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay.This is also being seen as Modi’s official launch of the election campaign in Madhya Pradesh.Shah is expected to give a final shape to the poll preparations and seek feedback from ground-level workers during his MP visit.While the party leaders are tightlipped about it, the party headquarters is allegedly busy completing a swanky guest house for the party chief within its campus in Bhopal.The party, determined to come back in power for a record fourth time in Madhya Pradesh, is focusing excessively on Vindhya and Mahakaushal region.The Congress, on the other hand, is busy finalising the list of first set of candidates primarily on those seats which the party has failed to win for a long time, including Govindpura, Sehore, Dewas, Sarangpur, Malahra, Shivpuri, Mehgaon, Ambah, Seoni, Vidisha, Jabalpur Cantt and others.The ruling BJP has already asked it’s cadre to devise a strategy to corner Congress satraps, including MPC head Kamal Nath, Campaign Committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia, Co-ordination Committee chairman Digvijay Singh and others at their own home turf.A three-day screening committee meeting of Congress began in New Delhi on Wednesday and is expected to shortlist the names of candidates the party pans to announce ahead of the MP visit by Rahul Gandhi. “We are finalising names and the first list could be released shortly,” party’s chief spokesperson Shobha Oza said.