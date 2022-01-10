CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElectionSchedule#INDvsSA#PKL
Home » News » India » BJP Chief JP Nadda Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says Under Isolation
1-MIN READ

BJP Chief JP Nadda Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says Under Isolation

BJP national president JP Nadda said that he is tested positive for Covid-19 (Image: News18/File)

BJP national president JP Nadda said that he is tested positive for Covid-19 (Image: News18/File)

JP Nadda said he underwent the test after having some symptoms for the disease and added that he has been feeling alright.

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Nadda said he has isolated himself on the advise of doctors and urged those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested for the virus.

He underwent the test after having some symptoms for the disease and added that he has been feeling alright.

India has been seeing a surge in the number of infections as the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus fuels the spread.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 10, 2022, 22:34 IST