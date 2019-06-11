English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Claims its Party Supporter Killed by TMC Workers in Howrah for Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'
The BJP's allegation comes after TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her cool over people chanting "Jai Shri Ram" at her motorcade last month.
BJP women wing protests killing of party workers. File Photo (PTI)
Loading...
Howrah: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed on Monday that a supporter of the party was strangulated to death allegedly for chanting "Jai Shri Ram" by workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state's Howrah district.
Though police confirmed the death of 43-year-old Samatul Doloi, whose body was found in a field at Sarpota village under Amta Police Station limits, officers were tight-lipped about the cause of the death.
He had gone to attend a function on Sunday night but did not return home. His body with a noose around the neck was found on Monday morning, locals sources said.
BJP's Howrah rural president Anupam Mullick claimed that Doloi was a party supporter and was killed by Trinamool Congress workers for chanting "Jai Shri Ram".
Denying the charge, Trinamool Congress MLA Samir Panja said the truth will come out in an impartial probe.
Mamata Banerjee had lost her cool twice last month over people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' at her motorcade.
On Saturday, at least three men were killed in North 24 Parganas district in clashes between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.
Though police confirmed the death of 43-year-old Samatul Doloi, whose body was found in a field at Sarpota village under Amta Police Station limits, officers were tight-lipped about the cause of the death.
He had gone to attend a function on Sunday night but did not return home. His body with a noose around the neck was found on Monday morning, locals sources said.
BJP's Howrah rural president Anupam Mullick claimed that Doloi was a party supporter and was killed by Trinamool Congress workers for chanting "Jai Shri Ram".
Denying the charge, Trinamool Congress MLA Samir Panja said the truth will come out in an impartial probe.
Mamata Banerjee had lost her cool twice last month over people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' at her motorcade.
On Saturday, at least three men were killed in North 24 Parganas district in clashes between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Monday 10 June , 2019 Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
Monday 10 June , 2019 Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Friday 07 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tendulkar Posts Special Message for Yuvraj After Retirement
- 'How I Met My Wife': This Guy's Love Story is Straight Out of a Romcom
- Anushka Sharma Has Priceless Reaction to Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Gesture to Crowd Booing Steve Smith
- Internet Cannot Get Over Kohli's 'Priceless' Reaction to Dhoni's Whistling Six Against Australia
- ICC WORLD CUP 2019 | Match Preview | Do Or Die Match For South Africa
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results