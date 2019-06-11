Take the pledge to vote

BJP Claims its Party Supporter Killed by TMC Workers in Howrah for Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'

The BJP's allegation comes after TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her cool over people chanting "Jai Shri Ram" at her motorcade last month.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
BJP Claims its Party Supporter Killed by TMC Workers in Howrah for Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'
BJP women wing protests killing of party workers. File Photo (PTI)
Howrah: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed on Monday that a supporter of the party was strangulated to death allegedly for chanting "Jai Shri Ram" by workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state's Howrah district.

Though police confirmed the death of 43-year-old Samatul Doloi, whose body was found in a field at Sarpota village under Amta Police Station limits, officers were tight-lipped about the cause of the death.

He had gone to attend a function on Sunday night but did not return home. His body with a noose around the neck was found on Monday morning, locals sources said.

BJP's Howrah rural president Anupam Mullick claimed that Doloi was a party supporter and was killed by Trinamool Congress workers for chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

Denying the charge, Trinamool Congress MLA Samir Panja said the truth will come out in an impartial probe.

Mamata Banerjee had lost her cool twice last month over people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' at her motorcade.

On Saturday, at least three men were killed in North 24 Parganas district in clashes between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.
