BJP Condemns Any Philosophy Which Describes Godse as Patriot, Says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy was and remains relevant today and described him as a guide.

PTI

Updated:November 28, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
BJP Condemns Any Philosophy Which Describes Godse as Patriot, Says Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Image: LSTV/PTI)

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that the BJP condemns any philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

He also said that Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy was and remains relevant today and described him as a guide (marg darshak).

His comments came after Congress and other opposition members raked up remarks made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur in the House on Wednesday on Godse.

