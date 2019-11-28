English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Condemns Any Philosophy Which Describes Godse as Patriot, Says Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh said Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy was and remains relevant today and described him as a guide.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Image: LSTV/PTI)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that the BJP condemns any philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as a patriot.
He also said that Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy was and remains relevant today and described him as a guide (marg darshak).
His comments came after Congress and other opposition members raked up remarks made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur in the House on Wednesday on Godse.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Goofs Up Again, Says Lahore is the Capital of Khalistan
- Priyanka-Nick Jonas Welcome New Family Member, Pamela Anderson Recreates Baywatch Moment
- Sourav Ganguly And Daughter Trolling Each Other is The Happy Place Instagram Should be
- Gamer Sues Friend for Accidentally Selling Rs 10 Crore Character for Rs 40,000
- Official Inspection Successfully Completed in Kolkata by FIFA and LOC for U-17 Women's World Cup