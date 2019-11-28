BJP Condemns Any Philosophy Which Describes Godse as Patriot, Says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that the BJP condemns any philosophy which describes Nathuram Godse as a patriot.

He also said that Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy was and remains relevant today and described him as a guide (marg darshak).

His comments came after Congress and other opposition members raked up remarks made by BJP MP Pragya Thakur in the House on Wednesday on Godse.

