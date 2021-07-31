BJP-Congress Face off Over Liquor Ban in Chhattisgarh

The ruling Congress party and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Chhattisgarh are again at loggerheads regarding liquor ban in the state. Former Chief Minister Raman Singh has accused the current Congress CM Bhupesh Bhagel of not living up to his own promise about liquor ban in the state which he made before the Assembly elections in 2018.

A few months back, the opposition leaders also staged a one-day protest against the ruling Congress for its failure in fulfilling the poll promises.

BJP MLA Shivratan Sharma brought a non-official resolution on Friday. The resolution proposed complete prohibition of liquor in the state from January 2022. The resolution was rejected though it did not get support from the ruling party.

After the uproar over the prohibition of liquor, Minister Mohammad Akbar responded on behalf of the government and informed the house about the formation of the committees in this regard. Mohammad Akbar said that there was a meeting of the political committee regarding the prohibition of liquor. Apart from this, a meeting of the Administrative Committee was also held. Names were invited from BJP, Jogi Congress and BSP in the political committee, but till now the names have not come, the minister added.

He also said that along with this three committees have been constituted, which include people from different sections of society.

CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the Bharatiya Janata Party lied that Congress had taken a pledge with Gangajal for prohibition. The vow with Gangajal was taken to give 25 hundred rupees to farmers as minimum support price for paddy, he clarified.

In February 2020, the Chhatisgarh Congress government declared to constitute three committees consisting of experts, social workers, and legislators to study the prospect of the prohibition of liquor in the state. But nothing came out of it.

