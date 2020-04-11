Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BJP Corporator Among 11 Detained in Maharashtra for Birthday Party Amid Lockdown

The incident took place on Friday night. All of them had gathered at the bungalow of Ajay Bahira, the BJP corporator in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), police said.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
BJP Corporator Among 11 Detained in Maharashtra for Birthday Party Amid Lockdown
Representative image.

Eleven persons, including a BJP corporator, were detained at Panvel in Raigad district of Maharashtra after they were found assembled at one place for a birthday celebration despite the ongoing lockdown, police said.

The incident took place on Friday night. All of them had gathered at the bungalow of Ajay Bahira, the BJP corporator in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), they said.

"The police received a tip-off that some people have gathered on the terrace of the corporator's bungalow to celebrate his birthday. A police team rushed to the spot and detained 11 persons, including the corporator, when the celebration was on," senior inspector of Panvel Police Station, Ajaykumar Landge, said.

All of them were booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant laws, he added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

