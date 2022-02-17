BJP Corporator Seeks Recital of Bhagavad Gita in BMC-run Schools in Mumbai

A woman corporator of the BJP in Mumbai on Thursday demanded recital of verses from the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita in the civic-run schools in the city ”to inculcate right kind of values in the next generation”. Yogita Koli, who is from the western suburb of Malad, moved a notice of motion to this effect before the general body of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Koli is a member of the BMC’s women and child welfare committee and public health committee. In the notice of motion, she said that the Bhagavad Gita is an ancient text on Indian philosophy and this scripture is also known as ’Gitopanishad’ in the last composition of Vedas. It contains the teachings of Lord Krishna to Arjuna about life.

The knowledge in the Bhagavad Gita gives man the highest satisfaction and happiness and also helps him find the path of salvation, which is why the Gita is called ’Mokshashastra’, it said. ”This scripture is believed to impart supreme knowledge to human beings and guide them on how to live life,” it said.

The corporator further stated that several philosophers, scientists and thinkers from different countries and religions in the world have always held this scripture in high regard and considered it as a lighthouse in the endless ocean of human life. ”Indians consider it a holy scripture.

Therefore, it has become a custom in the court to take oath by keeping hands on it. The Bhagavad Gita is one of the most important reference scriptures in the country and one of the most important scriptures in human history that talks about philosophy,” the notice of motion said.

Therefore, the Gita should be recited in the BMC-run schools so that the next generation gets the right kind of values, it added. Koli sought that the civic commissioner be requested to submit a report over the possibility of the implementation of her demand. Elections to the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC are likely to be held late March or early April this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.