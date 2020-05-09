INDIA

BJP Corporators in Thane Refuse to Contribute to Virus Relief Fund Citing Lack of Transparency

Representative Image (REUTERS/Prashant Waydande)

In a letter to the Mayor, BJP leader Sanjay Waghule alleged that there was no transparency in the civic body's coronavirus relief activities, which is why party corporators would not make any contribution to the fund.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 1:54 PM IST
BJP corporators in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) have refused to contribute to the COVID-19 relief fund, citing lack of transparency in the affairs of the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city.

Corporators from other parties have contributed Rs 5 lakh to the fund, following an appeal from Mayor Naresh Mhaske.

In a letter to the Mayor, BJP leader Sanjay Waghule alleged that there was no transparency in the civic body's COVID-19 relief activities, which is why party corporators would not make any contribution to the TMC's COVID-19 fund.

He further claimed that BJP corporators were not invited to the meeting called by Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss a 1,000-bed COVID-19 treatment facility.

Meanwhile, the Mayor in a written communication pointed out that the BJP had welcomed the idea of a relief fund for COVID-19 and now it was backing away from it.

There are 23 BJP corporators in the house of 131 corporators in the TMC.

