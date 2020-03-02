BJP Councillor Shot Dead Inside Motorcycle Showroom in Daman
Sources said that Salim Memon, who also has a land brokerage business, had come out of jail a few months back in connection with a case of rivalry.
Representative image.
Daman: A BJP councillor was shot dead on Monday in the Union Territory of Daman, police said.
Salim Memon was sitting in his motorcycle showroom when three to four unidentified persons shot four to five bullets after asking a visitor there to move out, an official said quoting eye-witnesses. While fleeing, they also shot two rounds close to a visitor who was standing outside, he said.
"Memon was rushed to a hospital in Marwad area but was declared dead on arrival. CCTV footage is being scanned to nab the culprits," said Daman Superintendent of Police Vikramjit Singh.
Memon was elected to Daman municipality as a Congress candidate but then switched over to the BJP. Sources said Memon, who also has a land brokerage business, had come out of jail a few months back in connection with a case of rivalry.
