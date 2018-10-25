English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Councillor Thrashes UP Cop Over Tiff With Staff at His Restaurant, Arrested After Video Goes Viral
The incident occurred when the police inspector, identified as Sukhpal, entered into a verbal duel with the restaurant staff over an issue.
Lucknow: BJP councillor Manish Sharma has been caught on camera beating up a policeman at his restaurant in Meerut.
The incident occurred when the police inspector, identified as Sukhpal, entered into a verbal duel with the restaurant staff over an issue. Sharma then arrived at the scene and thrashed the police inspector.
Sukhpal is the incharge of Mohaddipur police post under Partapur Police station.
Soon after the incident, a senior police official reached the spot and arrested the BJP councilor along with the other accused. A complaint was registered by the friend accompanying Sukhpal. The duo was then taken to hospital.
Some BJP leaders allegedly rushed to the spot to “pressurise” the police. They also alleged that the inspector had misbehaved with the restaurant staff and was under the influence of alcohol.
The police are investigating the case and have assured action against the guilty. “We received information that police inspector was beaten up. We have the video and are now investigating the matter. There have been allegations from both the sides,” SP City Meerut Ranvijay Singh said.
#NewsAlert-यूपी: बीजेपी नेता ने होटल में दरोगा को जमकर पीटा, वीडियो वायरल@farah17khan pic.twitter.com/8S37LJdNVM— News18 India (@News18India) October 20, 2018
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
