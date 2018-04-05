BJP's Dalit MP Accuses Yogi Adityanath Government of 'Casteist Mindset'

For a party desperately battling to fight the rising nationwide Dalit discontent against it, trouble has now further mounted for the BJP. Chotelal, a prominent Dalit face and BJP MP from Robertsganj reserved constituency, has accused the Yogi Adityanath government of having a casteist mindset against the Dalits.Talking to News18, the BJP MP said he was pained to see that the government and administration were working with a bias against Dalits. “When the genuine demand of a Dalit MP is not being met, what else can one infer,” said Chotelal.The leader is from the Scheduled Tribe section and recently met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s office in Lucknow. The MP had sought CM's intervention in a case of alleged harassment by Forest officials and Sonbhadra district administration in the former's constituency of Robertsganj.Chotelal says he is being falsely accused by a local forest officer of encroaching upon forest land. He claims that he reached out to the SC/ST commission, which found his claims to be true after justice was not given to him by the state government.The MP also accused the District Magistrate of conspiring with political rivals to trouble him. “If the District Magistrate is openly ignoring a Dalit MP and conspiring with political rivals to trouble me, what else can one think of apart from the government and administration having a casteist approach towards Dalits,” said Chotelal.Annoyed by the Yogi government’s stand, the MP has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, explaining his case and demanding justice. Chotelal is expected to meet senior BJP leaders in Delhi on Thursday to express his discontent.