BJP Delegation Meets Police Chief, Demands Strict Action in Mumbai Quarantine Centre Rape Case

Thane: The women’s wing of Maharashtra BJP on Monday met Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar police commissioner Sadanand Date and demanded strict action in the Mira Road Covid-19 centre rape case, including against officials and the contractor overseeing its functioning. A 20-year-old woman had filed a complaint with Navghar police on Saturday that a 27-year-old attendant at the centre had raped her repeatedly in June while she was attending to a 11-year-old relative there. The accused has been arrested.

State BJP vice president Chitra Wagh and Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale also demanded that services of the centre’s contractor, whose employee was held in the case, must be terminated.