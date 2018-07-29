English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP Demands Muzaffar Baig's Resignation Over 'Partition-Lynching' Remark
According to BJP's spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, the party demands Muzaffar Hussain Baig's resignation or the BJP will approach the Lok Sabha Speaker to seek appropriate action against Baig.
PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig.
Jammu: The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Sunday demanded that PDP MP Muzaffar Hussain Baig resign from the Lok Sabha over his remarks that the country would face another partition if incidents of lynching were not checked.
"We demand that Baig resign for his controversial remark. If he does not do it, our party will approach the Lok Sabha Speaker to take cognizance of his statement and seek appropriate action against him," the BJP's J&K spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, said at press conference.
Sethi said Baig's remark was "unacceptable" and that "the BJP is against any type of lynching be it in the name of cow slaughter or honour killing".
Addressing a rally to mark the People's Democratic Party's 19th foundation day in Srinagar, Baig had said, "We want to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that killing of Muslims in the name of cow be stopped. One partition has already taken place in 1947, (but) more could take place if these continue."
On former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's remark that her decision to ally with the BJP was like drinking a cup of poison, Sethi said the PDP chief "totally failed in ensuring law and order, which forced the BJP to pull out of the government. In reality, the BJP drank poison".
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
