MP Elections 2018: BJP Demands Sidhu Apology Over ‘Thoko’ Remark Against Indore Mayor
Demanding an apology, BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi called Navjot Singh Sidhu "Mr Stupid".
File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Indore: The ruling BJP demanded an apology from Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday for his alleged offensive remark against the woman mayor of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
Women workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a silent protest in front of the statue of Devi Ahilya near the Rajwada Palace here.
At a recent campaign rally here ahead of the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Sidhu had criticised Indore Mayor Malini Lakshmansingh Gaur over a demolition drive in the city.
"Taali thoko aur iske sath mahapaur ko bhi thoko (clap your hands and also hit the mayor),” he had said, accusing Gaur and the municipal administration of demolishing people's houses without paying them compensation.
Taali thoko (clap your hands) is Sidhu's famous refrain on a television comedy show where he appears.
BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi called Sidhu "Mr Stupid" and demanded his apology over the "obscene remark".
