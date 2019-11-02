Take the pledge to vote

BJP Demands Re-Investigation into Sexual Assault, Deaths of Minor Sisters in Kerala

Senior BJP leader O Rajagopal, who visited the parents of the minor girls, had observed a fast in front of the Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, demanding a CBI probe into the mysterious deaths of the girls, aged 13 and nine.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
BJP Demands Re-Investigation into Sexual Assault, Deaths of Minor Sisters in Kerala
Representative image.

Walayar (Kerala): The BJP in Kerala on Saturday demanded a re-investigation and an impartial probe into the sexual assault and suspicious deaths of two minor sisters here in 2017.

Senior BJP leader O Rajagopal, who visited the parents of the minor girls, told reporters here "we need a re-investigation into the case. There should be an impartial probe." he said.

The BJP had organised a 100-hour protest, which ended on Saturday morning, demanding a CBI probe into the deaths. Rajagopal said the party would however continue their agitation against the government till a re-investigation was ordered.

Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajashekharan had observed a fast in front of the Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, demanding a CBI probe into the mysterious deaths of the girls, aged 13 and nine.

Kerala PCC President Mullapally Ramachandran also visited the home of the two sisters here. He later told reporters that the case was 'botched up' from the beginning and that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should make his stand clear in the case.

Meanwhile, the mother of the siblings said the family has decided to approach the high court next week, seeking a CBI probe. Their 13-year-old elder daughter was found hanging at

home on January 13, 2017, while the 9-year-old younger sister was found dead in the same manner on March 4 that year.

The autopsy report revealed that the two sisters were sexually assaulted. A POCSO Court in Palakkad had acquitted three accused for lack of evidence, while a juvenile court will consider the case against a 17-year-old accused on November 15.

