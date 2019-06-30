BJP Demands Resignation of Karnataka Minister Summoned by ED in IMA Ponzi Scam

Bengaluru: BJP in Karnataka on Sunday demanded the resignation of State Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, days after he was summoned by the ED in connection with its probe into the IMA group ponzi scam.

State BJP General Secretary Shobha Karandlaje alleged the minister wanted to save IMA group managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who has been absconding, and claimed a fair investigation was not possible if he remained in office.

Talking to reporters, she said being a minister, Zameer Khan while allegedly asking him (Mansoor) to come back had said "lets talk, government is with you, we will help you, lets solve this issue".

Karandlaje, also an MP, alleged the probe by the Special Investigation Team, set up by the state government, was an attempt to destroy evidence and records.

Since the ED notice has come, in the interest of fair and hassle-free investigation, I demand that Zameer Ahmed Khan resign," she said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has registered a money laundering case in the scam in which thousands of depositors are said to have been duped, had last week summoned Zameer Khan, Food and Civil Supplies and Minority Welfare Minister, for questioning in the case on July 5.

While the minister has denied any business dealings with the group or Mansoor Khan, except sale of a Bengaluru-based property, the agency officials had said they want to question him about his links with the company and its operations.

The ED had attached assets worth Rs 209 crore, including 20 immovable properties and bank deposits, in connection with the case.

BJP has already demanded for CBI inquiry into the case.

The ED had filed the money laundering case against the IMA group of companies and Mansoor Khan after reports emerged that he has gone underground fearing investments worth crores of

about 40,000 investors have tanked.

Karandlaje also took exception to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's recent outburst against a group of workers of Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) in Raichur district when they approached him with a list of grievances.

When they come to you with issues, you threaten them with lathi charge. What is your intention? You are in government...If you want Modi to govern Karnataka state also, why you are in government, resign and go home," she said.

Kumaraswamy had lost his cool when the workers stopped his convoy and shouted at them asking, "You voted for Narendra Modi and want me to get yours works done", but later said he has sought 15 days tome to address their issues.

Accusing the JDS-Congress government of indulging in a business of transfers for the last one year, Karandlaje said, the other thing they were involved in was "infighting" in the ruling coalition.

They are making money through transfers, they are threatening officials, and officials are being transferred based on their casts," she alleged adding "neither the people nor the God will forgive you".