BJP Disciplinary Panel Recommends Suspension of MLA Over Woman's Abduction

Disciplinary committee of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Thursday recommended suspension of party MLA Gagan Bhagat in connection with the allegation of an ex-serviceman that he had abducted his daughter.On June 24, the ex-serviceman accused the R S Pura MLA of abducting his daughter, a charge denied by the woman as well as the politician who termed the allegation as an attempt to defame him."The committee proposes to the president of J&K BJP that Gagan Bhagat be immediately suspended for a period of three months from the party," Chairman of disciplinary committee Sunil Sethi said.The committee also said that within the suspension period, Bhagat be given directions to settle all dispute to the satisfaction of the complainant parties, he said.The three member committee, including Sethi, N D Rajwal and Virinderjeet Singh has sent their recommendation to the party president.The committee also proposes that Bhagat be restrained from holding any official position in the party for the period of one year, Sethi said.If Gagan Bhagat fails to resolve all disputes to the satisfaction of complainant parties within a period granted to him, he be expelled from the party to not only do justice but also send a message to all members of the party that indiscipline in the party will not be tolerated and the members of the party have to keep their image clean in the public," he said.The committee also said that Bhagat be informed about his right to appeal, in case, the state president choose to inflict punishment, it said.All the record of the matter including file and other material have been sent to the president, Sethi said. ​