English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP Disciplinary Panel Recommends Suspension of MLA Over Woman's Abduction
On June 24, the ex-serviceman accused the R S Pura MLA of abducting his daughter, a charge denied by the woman as well as the politician who termed the allegation as an attempt to defame him.
Representative image (PTI)
Loading...
Jammu: Disciplinary committee of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Thursday recommended suspension of party MLA Gagan Bhagat in connection with the allegation of an ex-serviceman that he had abducted his daughter.
On June 24, the ex-serviceman accused the R S Pura MLA of abducting his daughter, a charge denied by the woman as well as the politician who termed the allegation as an attempt to defame him.
"The committee proposes to the president of J&K BJP that Gagan Bhagat be immediately suspended for a period of three months from the party," Chairman of disciplinary committee Sunil Sethi said.
The committee also said that within the suspension period, Bhagat be given directions to settle all dispute to the satisfaction of the complainant parties, he said.
The three member committee, including Sethi, N D Rajwal and Virinderjeet Singh has sent their recommendation to the party president.
The committee also proposes that Bhagat be restrained from holding any official position in the party for the period of one year, Sethi said.
If Gagan Bhagat fails to resolve all disputes to the satisfaction of complainant parties within a period granted to him, he be expelled from the party to not only do justice but also send a message to all members of the party that indiscipline in the party will not be tolerated and the members of the party have to keep their image clean in the public," he said.
The committee also said that Bhagat be informed about his right to appeal, in case, the state president choose to inflict punishment, it said.
All the record of the matter including file and other material have been sent to the president, Sethi said.
Also Watch
On June 24, the ex-serviceman accused the R S Pura MLA of abducting his daughter, a charge denied by the woman as well as the politician who termed the allegation as an attempt to defame him.
"The committee proposes to the president of J&K BJP that Gagan Bhagat be immediately suspended for a period of three months from the party," Chairman of disciplinary committee Sunil Sethi said.
The committee also said that within the suspension period, Bhagat be given directions to settle all dispute to the satisfaction of the complainant parties, he said.
The three member committee, including Sethi, N D Rajwal and Virinderjeet Singh has sent their recommendation to the party president.
The committee also proposes that Bhagat be restrained from holding any official position in the party for the period of one year, Sethi said.
If Gagan Bhagat fails to resolve all disputes to the satisfaction of complainant parties within a period granted to him, he be expelled from the party to not only do justice but also send a message to all members of the party that indiscipline in the party will not be tolerated and the members of the party have to keep their image clean in the public," he said.
The committee also said that Bhagat be informed about his right to appeal, in case, the state president choose to inflict punishment, it said.
All the record of the matter including file and other material have been sent to the president, Sethi said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fan Asks Ileana D'Cruz How She Deals With Her 'Awkward Body'; Her Response is Just Perfect
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Modified into Range Rover Evoque for Rs 6 Lakh, Looks Real [Video]
- No One Wanted to Sit Next to a 'Messy' Old Lady in Mumbai Local. She Turned Out to Be a Star.
- Ekta Kapoor Gets Trolled for Wearing an Ensemble That Resembled a 'Curtain' at Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Success Bash
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...