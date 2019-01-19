Learnt Art of Alliance From BJP Which Joined Hands With CBI, ED and 40 Parties, Says Akhilesh at Oppn Rally

: The Samajwadi Party National President and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav while participating in the United India Rally took a hit at the BJP government at the Centre.Addressing the rally, the SP chief said, “Whatever happens in Bengal will travel all over the country. I would like to thank Mamata Didi, as on 12th SP and BSP announced alliance, and many people were still thinking that the alliance won’t happen. Today this rally will give out a message to the people of the country.“BJP people takes a dig at us and often says that we have so many contestants for the post of the Prime Minister. They (BJP) often say that we have so many grooms (dulha), however, the one who is chosen by the people will be the one. The BJP have let down the people of the country in many ways and have worked towards disturbing the communal harmony of the nation,” added Akhilesh Yadav who reached Kolkata on Friday evening along with senior Samajwadi Party leaders.Speaking on the issue of an alliance, former CM of the state, Akhilesh Yadav said, “At the moment we just have an alliance of a few parties, we have learnt from the BJP the art of alliance. That is why we have brought together the beauty of the nation together. We have more space to accommodate more parties. You (BJP) have an alliance with 40 political parties along with allies like CBI and ED as the elections approach near."Yadav reminded that in a democracy people make the final decision and that is why he and his party have come to make an appeal to the people to stop the BJP from coming back to power in various states."Since, the day our alliance was announced, BJP people are having meetings on how to win even one seat in Uttar Pradesh. If Tamil Nadu can make BJP zero in their state then other states can do it as well," he added.The Chief Minister of West Bengal also took a hit at the BJP and said, “We will make BJP zero in Bengal, you make it zero in Uttar Pradesh.”Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.