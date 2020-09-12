'BJP Forgot its Poll Promises': NISHAD Party Workers Give Memorandum to Gorakhpur MP, Demand Reservation

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not keeping its poll promises, the NISHAD Party claimed that BJP did not put in efforts to include the Nishad community in the SC/ST bracket so that they can avail benefits of reservation.

Prior to Lok Sabha Election 2019, the NISHAD (Nishad Bharat Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) Party joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Led by the state president Ravindra Nishad, Nishad Party workers on Friday surrounded house of Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan, demanding reservation for the community members. They submitted a memorandum to Ravi Kishan's representative Pradeep Shukla urging that the issue should be raised in the Parliament session

The party workers also stated that another memorandum will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the District Magistrate demanding reservation. A demonstration in this regard will also be held at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Party chief Sanjay Nishad has been heading the National Nishad Integration Council since 2008 to demand reservation for all the sub-castes of Nishad. And he even started a movement to include all castes in SC/ST bracket in order to get the benefits of the reservation.

“Before the Lok Sabha elections, BJP had promised that all the sub-castes of Nishad would be included in SC/ST. It looks like they have forgotten their promise, a movement is being organized to remind them about the promises they had made,” Sanjay Nishad told media.

In 2017, the party contested UP State Assembly Polls but could bag only one seat from Gyanpur constituency in Bhadohi district. However, later Vijay Mishra moved close to the BJP and in 2019 Nishad joined NDA and his son was fielded as a NDA candidate from Sant Kabir Nagar and he won the elections.