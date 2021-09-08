BJP Forms New Team for Assembly Polls in 5 States: Pradhan In Charge of UP, Joshi for Uttarakhand

As it prepares for assembly elections in five states slated to be held next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Wednesday Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the party’s poll in charge of Uttar Pradesh.

In the big battle for Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, 403 assembly seats and has a population of over 200 million, Pradhan’s team will have Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur, minister Shobha Karandlaje, Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey, Captain Abhimanyu and Vivek Thakur as co-in charge. Pradhan has been in charge of several states in the past, including Karnataka for the last assembly election.

Apart from this, Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi will be the election in charge of Uttarakhand. Bengal Lok Sabha MP Locket Chatterjee and party spokesperson RP Singh are the co-in charge. During the last elections, Joshi was the in charge of Kerala. Uttarakhand recently saw its CM being changed – the third one in this assembly term.

Environment, forests and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav, who managed election campaigns in Bihar and Gujarat, is the poll in charge of Manipur, and will be assisted by his cabinet colleague Pratima Bhoumik and Assam minister Ashok Singhal.

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will take charge of Punjab and will be assisted by Hardeep Singh Puri, Meenakshi Lekhi and Vinod Chavda. Punjab is the only state where the BJP is not in power. Its ally Shiromani Akali Dal quit NDA over the contentious farm laws.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who oversaw last year’s Bihar assembly polls, is the election in charge of Goa and Union minister G Kishan Reddy and Darshana Jardosh are the co-in charge.

