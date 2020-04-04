BJP Functionary Held for Indecent Reply to Scribe's Coronavirus Tweet in Maharashtra
A Nashik Rural police official identified the accused as Vijayraj Jadhav, a resident of Ozar.
Mumbai police-Representational picture.
Mumbai: A 44-year-old man who claimed to be a BJP functionary was arrested for using objectionable language while replying to a tweet by a journalist on lighting diyas to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, Nashik police in Maharashtra said on Saturday.
A Nashik Rural police official identified the accused as Vijayraj Jadhav, a resident of Ozar, some 190 kilometres
from here, and an employee of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). "The woman journalist had tweeted about the appeal to light diyas and lamps on April 5 in connection with novel coronavirus outbreak. The accused replied to the tweet using objectionable and indecent language after which the journalist approached police," he said.
"Jadhav was arrested on Friday night. His Twitter handle says he is district chief of BJP Nashik social media.
But we did not find anything that showed this is true," he said.
