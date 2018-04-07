GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BJP Functionary Dies On Board Train After Attending Foundation Day Meeting

Navnit Behre, president of BJP's Indora ward unit in Nagpur, suffered a heart attack close to Dahanu station, some 120 kilometres from Mumbai, around 2:30pm on Friday, BJP Nagpur publicity-incharge Chandan Goswami said.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2018, 5:21 PM IST
BJP workers attended the BJP Foundation Day rally in large numbers. (Twitter Photo)
Nagpur: A BJP party office-bearer suffered a heart attack and died on board a special train ferrying workers from Mumbai after the party's 38th Foundation Day rally at BKC on .

Navnit Behre, president of BJP's Indora ward unit in Nagpur, suffered a heart attack close to Dahanu station, some 120 kilometres from Mumbai, around 2:30pm yesterday, BJP Nagpur publicity-incharge Chandan Goswami told PTI.

"The train had left for Nagpur from Bandra station at around 1pm and a little while later Behre started feeling uneasy and suffered a heart attack. Nagpur MLA, Milind Bane, himself a doctor, was travelling in the same train and he checked Behre immediately," he said.

"Dr Bane declared Behre dead after which the train was halted at Dahanu and the body was shifted to a local hospital," Goswami informed.

He added that post-mortem was conducted early today morning and the body would be flown to Nagpur later this evening.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

