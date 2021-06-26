BJP Goes Back to the Drawing Board to Prep for Battle 2022

An important meeting on Saturday chaired by the BJP National President, JP Nadda, took place at the party headquarters to contemplate the upcoming five state elections.

Polls are due in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab in the first half of 2022.

Several ministers in the Modi government including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Arjun Munda, Prahlad Joshi, Mansukh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Tomar, Mandaviya and Hardeep Puri were present in the meeting.

The meeting primarily was to assess where the party stands now with regard to the State elections and also the scope of improvement in the coming few months as the buildup continues in these States.

The need to have better coordination between the Centre and the States has been highlighted once again, especially when the right message needs to go to the grassroots in the tough Corona times.

The ministers have been told to have regular meetings in groups of 10 and to brief them on what the Centre has achieved including on key focus areas like Jal Jeevan Mission and the vaccination for all programmes. Ministers would require to hold regular dialogues and engage with MPs and further down to the various organisation chain on the achievements of the Modi government and what is being done to make the life of the common man better.

The party is also looking to devise a proper mechanism whereby feedback can be sought from people and can reach right at the top of the party and the government in a systematic manner.

It may also be remembered that Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with JP Nadda and BL Santhosh held meetings with ministers in batches to understand where each ministry stood and their contribution and what areas needed improvement. Each of these meetings that happened in batches of 7 to 8 ministers lasted for more than 4 to 5 hours and the Prime Minister held at least 5 to 6 such meetings.

In the coming days, the BJP President is likely to hold many such meetings especially for the poll-bound States for the party to get the reality check and also to identify the areas of improvement at the earliest.

This also comes in the backdrop of the visit by the BJP General Secretary for Organisation, BL Santhosh, to several states including poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. In some of the States, the problem within the organisation and the leadership crisis is a bit of a worry for the party.

