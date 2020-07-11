BJP Govt in Karnataka to Bring Back Anti-cow Slaughter Law: Minister Prabhu Chavan

Karnataka will soon implement a ban on cow slaughter, sale and consumption of beef in line with other states, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan has said.

The BJP in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 assembly election had promised prohibition of cow slaughter.

"The government is committed to enact the anti-cow slaughter law.

Once the Covid-19 crisis eases an expert committee would be constituted to look into its implementation, and if need be, it will visit states like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to study about implementation there," Chavan was quoted as saying by his office in a release on Friday.

He said he will hold discussions with the Chief Minister in this regard and was committed to make it more effective than other states.

If the law is enacted, along with prohibition on slaughter, sale and use of beef, illegal transportation of animals for slaughtering will be stopped, the release said.

Despite resistance from opposition, the then BJP government led by B S Yediyurappa in 2010 had got the controversial Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill passed that proposed to replace the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964.

The bill had widened the definition of 'cattle' and imposed a blanket ban on cattle slaughter, coupled with stringent penalty clauses for violation.

However, the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah that came to power in 2013, withdrew the bill that was before the President for his assent.

After the BJP came back to power in the state, several party leaders have been making a pitch to re-enact the



anti-cow slaughter law.

Stating that the Cow Protection Commission (Goseva Aayoga) will be made functional, the Minister said it was set up in 2013, but the Congress government scrapped it.

The government wants to ensure protection of cows, development of gaushalas and give encouragement to dairy products, he added.

Chavan said following the Supreme Court's directions, the state government has also set up an animal welfare board, as he noted that a war room is being set up to help those engaged in animal husbandry, with expert advice, among other necessary things.