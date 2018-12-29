English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'BJP Has a Lot of Money and is Busy Misusing it': Congress Reacts to 'The Accidental Prime Minister'
The film is based on the book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru, who served as then prime minister Manmohan Singh's media adviser from 2004 to 2008.
Bollywood actor Anupam Kher takes a selfie during the promotion of his upcoming biographical film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, in Mumbai on Dec 29, 2018. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Amid the controversy surrounding the release of upcoming movie trailer, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday termed it as "nothing more than a gimmick" and alleged that the ruling BJP was "misusing" its money for such a film.
"It is nothing more than a gimmick. The BJP has a lot of money. It is busy ensuring how to misuse it or use it for a gimmick (like this). Let them do whatever they want to do. Such films come and go, are made and unmade...all these things keep happening. We do not want to comment on that," said Patel.
The film is based on the book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru, who served as then prime minister Manmohan Singh's media adviser from 2004 to 2008.
Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film stars Anupam Kher in the lead role as Singh and Akshaye Khanna as his media adviser Baru and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 11.
Earlier, sharing the trailer on its official Twitter handle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had said the film was a "riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years".
On being asked if the movie is one of the strategies to make a political statement ahead of the 2019 elections, Anupam Kher, the National award winning actor, said: "Why not? What is the problem in releasing a political film around elections? We do release patriotic films on national holidays..."
Citing a number of Hollywood political biographical dramas, Kher said when films on Abraham Lincoln and Mahatma Gandhi are made abroad their actors get Oscar recognition. So, likewise, he should also be nominated for one.
Earlier at the trailer launch of the film, Kher said that The Accidental Prime Minister was open to interpretations and it would be wrong to say that it supports or criticises a particular political party.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"It is nothing more than a gimmick. The BJP has a lot of money. It is busy ensuring how to misuse it or use it for a gimmick (like this). Let them do whatever they want to do. Such films come and go, are made and unmade...all these things keep happening. We do not want to comment on that," said Patel.
The film is based on the book of the same name by Sanjaya Baru, who served as then prime minister Manmohan Singh's media adviser from 2004 to 2008.
Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film stars Anupam Kher in the lead role as Singh and Akshaye Khanna as his media adviser Baru and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 11.
Earlier, sharing the trailer on its official Twitter handle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had said the film was a "riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years".
On being asked if the movie is one of the strategies to make a political statement ahead of the 2019 elections, Anupam Kher, the National award winning actor, said: "Why not? What is the problem in releasing a political film around elections? We do release patriotic films on national holidays..."
Citing a number of Hollywood political biographical dramas, Kher said when films on Abraham Lincoln and Mahatma Gandhi are made abroad their actors get Oscar recognition. So, likewise, he should also be nominated for one.
Earlier at the trailer launch of the film, Kher said that The Accidental Prime Minister was open to interpretations and it would be wrong to say that it supports or criticises a particular political party.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- US Government is Concerned About India's New E-commerce Policy Impact on Amazon And Walmart's Businesses
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results