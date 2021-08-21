BJP Hits Back At Akhilesh Yadav For Tweet Mocking 'Double Engine' Govt

Uttar Pradesh is preparing for a high-stakes assembly election next year. The war of words between the government and the opposition is already intensifying. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday tweeted a photo of people pushing a roadways bus and took a dig at BJP’s “double engine” government in the state. His tweet evoked sharp reactions from the ruling BJP. Sidharth Nath Singh, a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, hit back at the former Akhilesh and asked him to focus on his own party.

भाई लोग संभलकर धक्का मारना… कहीं डबल इंजन की गाड़ी पलट न जाए… pic.twitter.com/KS9NP9zv1y— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 20, 2021

Sidharth Nath Singh advised Akhilesh to ride vehicles with double engines because there’s almost no risk of it turning on the road. He said the SP chief was frustrated by the all-around appreciation for the BJP government.

Singh said there was no comparison between a double engine government and Akhilesh’s cycle, especially after the way it was punctured in the 2017 elections. Singh believes there was no hope of “cycle” coming back on track and SP’s loss is certain in the Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, BJP has been going all out with its preparation for the election.s Taking a leaf from SP’s much talked about poll promise in 2012, BJP announced a tablet distribution scheme for over 1 crore students.

With just a few months left for the polls, the decision is being seen as a move to woo young voters. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced a special preparatory allowance for students preparing for competitive exams.

