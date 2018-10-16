BJP Holds Massive Rally To Protest Against Women's Entry in Sabarimala

Thousands of BJP activists on Monday marched to the secretariat to protest implementation of the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala shrine. BJP activists, including a large number of women and children, marched to the administrative hub, chanting mantras of Lord Ayyappa and holding the garlanded pictures of the deity. The mammoth foot march, which started last week from Pandalam, was in protest against the Left government's decision to implement the top court order “without considering sentiments of believers and Lord Ayyappa devotees”. The BJP has also alleged that the attempt to implement the judgment was a "conspiracy" to destroy the hillock shrine, where lakhs of people from the country and abroad visit during the three-month-long pilgrim season beginning mid-November.

