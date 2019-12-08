BJP Implementing Jinnah's Two-Nation Theory Through Citizenship Bill: CPI(M)

New Delhi: The government is implementing Muhammad Ali Jinnah's two-nation theory through the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and India should not become like Pakistan, the CPI(M) said on Sunday while opposing the legislation.

Asserting that India believes in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), the party's general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the CPI(M) will move two amendments on the proposed law when it is introduced in Parliament.

Addressing a press conference here, Yechury said India is a home equally for all religions and that people of all religions must get equal treatment. The party will move amendments seeking deletion of all the clauses which specify religion as the basis of giving citizenship, he said.

"No slide into narrow and dark sectarianism like this can be allowed. We strongly oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which gives citizenship on the basis of religion, that also to people from three countries," Yechury said.

Another party leader, Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, who accompanied Yechury in the conference said he is "shocked" at the bill for giving citizenship on the basis of religion.

"The citizenship amendment bill, more or less, is the two-nation theory of Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah being effectively implemented by BJP. India should not follow Pakistan's way. Religion cannot be the basis of its nationhood," he said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, set to be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Monday, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

The Bill that seeks to amend the six-decade-old Citizenship Act has triggered widespread protests in the northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing it.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.